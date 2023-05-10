The President of Ecuador, William Lassowill appear before Congress to face a impeachment to which he will be subjected for alleged corruption at the request of an opposition majority that seeks to remove him, the Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, reported on Wednesday.

“He is going to go to the National Assembly to defend his position and demonstrate the truth,” the official told the channel. ecuavisaone day after Parliament resolved – by 88 votes – to prosecute Lasso. This is the second attempt to remove him from office in less than a year..

The unicameral Legislature, where there is a scattered opposition majority, requires the support of 92 of its 137 members to remove the ruler, who in turn has the power to dissolve the Congress and call early general elections.

Lasso, a former right-wing banker who is highly unpopular, is pointed out by alleged embezzlement in the framework of a contract for the transportation of oil signed before taking office two years ago.

Cucalón insisted on the same position as Lasso, in the sense that “the president of the republic has not committed any embezzlement.” “So far there is no proof, they have not been able to prove it because it does not exist,” said the minister.

The Assemblywhich this Sunday will elect its new president and two vice presidents to complete the current four-year constitutional term, must set a date for the trial before next weekwhich will be carried out even in the absence of the president.

“This process was born, has developed and will end without any proof, without any argument and with many vices,” said Cucalón.

The opposition led by the left-wing movement Revolución Ciudadana, led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) -based in Belgium-, accuses Lasso of embezzlement in the management of the state-owned Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec) through contracts entered into between 2018 and 2020 .

It is attributed to William Lasso not having ordered under his administration the culmination of an agreement between Flopec and the international group Amazonas Tanker, which was detrimental to state interests and left losses of more than six million dollars to the Ecuadorian company.

Correísmo is the main current in Congress, with close to 50 seats, while the official party Creating Opportunities (CREO) has barely a dozen.

AFP