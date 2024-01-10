Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/10/2024 – 21:04

Daniel Noboa rules out negotiating with criminal groups that promote waves of violence. Itamaraty reported that it is monitoring the kidnapping of a Brazilian. The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, stated this Wednesday (10/01) that his country is in a “state of war” after a series of violent actions carried out by organized crime gangs that led to the declaration of internal armed conflict. The head of government announced that he does not intend to negotiate or give in to these groups, which he describes as “terrorists”.

The wave of violence left at least 10 people dead. There were prison riots, criminal escapes, attacks on police stations and kidnappings of police officers. More than 130 prison guards and other employees were held hostage by inmates in at least five prisons.

The crisis began on Monday, after the escape from prison of criminal José Adolfo Macías, better known as “Fito” and head of one of the most feared criminal factions in the country.

On Tuesday, Noboa classified 22 gangs as terrorist organizations, making them official military targets. On the same day, kidnappings, invasions and explosions were recorded in cities across the country,

The president took office in November, promising to resolve the growing public security problem caused by the expansion of drug trafficking gangs that use Ecuador as a route for cocaine.

The government says the wave of violence is a reaction to Noboa's plan to build a new high-security prison for gang leaders.

“We cannot give in to terrorists”

“We are in a state of war and we cannot give in to these terrorists,” Noboa said in his first public speech since the beginning of this insecurity crisis.

In an interview with Radio Canela, Noboa declared that the violent actions of recent days are the response of criminal groups to the actions that his administration is taking to stop the escalation of insecurity that has made Ecuador position itself as one of the most violent countries in the world. world.

After the Executive declared these gangs as military targets, the president considered that these groups will think twice before carrying out actions such as taking over the premises of a television station, as happened on Tuesday.

“They will not subdue the president”

In Noboa's opinion, criminal gangs want to spread these images to cause terror and try to subdue the President of the Republic, “but they won't succeed”.

“We are not going to negotiate with terrorists”, reiterated Noboa, highlighting that work is being done to rescue prison guards who remain detained by prisoners who are members of these criminal groups in various prisons across the country.

“We are not going to give in to the stupid things they are used to doing”, continued the president, commenting that his government will be more rigorous than previous governments, “because the Armed Forces have to act against these military targets”.

“We are doing everything possible and impossible to bring them back safely, but we cannot prevent a war because of this, because the State is at war”, he highlighted.

The Ecuadorian president also warned judges and prosecutors who issue rulings in favor of leaders or members of criminal gangs, stating that they will also be considered and treated as terrorists.

“Who wants to help?”

Regarding Ecuador's international image, Noboa highlighted that now is not the time to “say that nothing happens in Ecuador and that everything is beautiful”.

“That would be trying to deceive the international community. Now we are telling them that we are in a state of war. Who wants to help? Let’s solve the problem, which has to be done soon, and this way it will be easier for investors and tourists to come”, she commented.

The governor also considered that, if these measures were not taken now, it would be “prolonging death, sustaining something unsustainable”.

Noboa also thanked the help offered by countries such as the United States, China, Israel, Peru, Argentina and Colombia, whose government proposed to take custody of around 1,500 Colombian prisoners who remain in Ecuadorian prisons, which would allow them to reduce overcrowding in prisons .

Last Monday, the Ecuadorian president decreed a state of emergency throughout the country due to the violent action of organized crime groups, especially due to the riots in six prisons and the escape of prisoners considered highly dangerous, including Fito and Fabricio Colón Pico.

The burning of vehicles, kidnappings and threats to police and prison guards, attacks with explosives and the invasion of armed hooded men at the Guayaquil television station further burdened the situation in Ecuador.

Kidnapped Brazilian

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its embassy in Quito, the Ecuadorian capital, reported that it has been monitoring the situation in the country and the measures taken by local authorities to free a Brazilian kidnapped by criminal organizations, in addition to providing assistance to his family.

Thiago Allan Freitas, 38 years old, was kidnapped in the city of Guayaquil. He is from São Paulo and has lived in Ecuador for around three years, where he has a company that makes Brazilian barbecue.

md (EFE, EBC, ots)