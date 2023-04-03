Measures announced by Guillermo Lasso to contain the public security crisis include a state of emergency decree

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced in speech on TVon Saturday night (Apr.1, 2023), that the possession and carrying of weapons are authorized in the country.

Armaments can now be used to “self-defence, in accordance with the requirements of law and regulations” in effect, he explained.

In addition to releasing weapons, he announced two other measures to combat organized crime and drug trafficking. Are they:

released the use of pepper spray for self-defense;

declared a state of emergency as of Sunday (April 2) in the 3 regions of the country most affected by crime.

“We declare a state of emergency in zone 8, which includes [as cidades de] Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón, and in the provinces of Santa Elena and Los Ríos”, detailed the president. “I’m just as worried as you are about insecurity.”

A joint operation of the Armed Forces, National Police and Intelligence for the security of the country was created. For 70 days, affected cities will be under a curfew from 1 am to 5 am. Gatherings are also banned.

“We have a common enemy: delinquency, drug trafficking and organized crime”, justified the president.

Ecuador faces a serious problem involving cocaine trafficking and high levels of violence. Last year, more than 200 tons of drugs were seized and the homicide rate was the highest in the country’s history, at 25.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Saturday’s announcement (April 1) was made after a series of violent episodes have frightened Ecuadorians in recent days. Crimes include abandoning a human head in a park and kidnapping a man, later released with explosives attached to the body. Disarming the device took more than 3 hours.

Parallel to public security problems, Lasso faces a political crisis. In power since May 2021, the president is suspected of corruption and distribution of public office, which made him the target of an impeachment process. He denies it.