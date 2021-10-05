The president of the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh), Oswaldo de Jesus Ferreira, said on Monday (4) that the company’s margin of error, which is linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC), is very small. “We deal with teaching, education and the health part, so our margin for error has to be very small”, he said.

Ebserh manages 50 federal university hospitals, is responsible for the technological updating of these units, the purchase of material, and also encourages clinical research and the development of new technologies aimed at public health. “[Esses hospitais são] a large classroom for the professionals who are being trained there”, said the president of the state-owned company.

Ferreira was interviewed on the program no censorship gives TV Brazil and also spoke about, among other issues, the role of Ebserh, the covid-19 pandemic, the hiring systems in federal university hospitals and breast cancer.

About the resources that can be allocated to the state-owned company in the 2020 Budget, Ferreira was confident. “For a long time, we made hospitals acquire the culture of planning. We cannot be shy about taking time to study and seeking to plan and plan means setting priorities. It doesn’t have resources for everything, so we have to know what we have to do”, he said. “Because of the work in these three years, let’s put it this way, we know what has to be done and, with that, we can settle with these resources.”

The president says that, due to the respect and the work that Ebserh has done in the MEC, he says that “certainly” the state-owned company will not be harmed in the 2022 Budget. area that we cannot do without resources.”

See the full interview here:

