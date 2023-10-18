Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/18/2023 – 18:53

The president of Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), Hélio Doyle, was fired after the Estadão show, this Wednesday, the 18th, that he shared on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) a post that says that Israel supporters are “idiots”.

The message reposted by Doyle was written by cartoonist and political activist Carlos Latuff, posted at 9:22 pm this Tuesday, 17th, on the social network. Latuff stated: “You don’t have to be a Zionist to support Israel. Being an idiot is enough.”

To the Estadão, this Wednesday morning, Doyle stated that he defends the existence of Israel and a Palestinian State and the peaceful coexistence of the two peoples. According to the president of the EBC, sharing the post represents a repudiation of the damage caused by the Israeli counteroffensive.

“I defend the existence of Israel and a Palestinian State, in accordance with UN resolutions, and peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians. I condemn the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel, as well as any violence against civilians carried out by either side. This means that, in relation to recent events, I condemn both Hamas and the Israeli government. By sharing the post, the support for Israel I am referring to is regarding the indiscriminate attacks against the population of Gaza,” said Doyle.

Hélio is a journalist and was a professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) for 28 years. He had been at the head of the EBC since February 14, appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). His gross salary was R$34,895.78.

After the dismissal, also at

“Minister Paulo Pimenta expressed to me today his dissatisfaction with my having reposted, on X, a third party’s post about the conflict in the Middle East. He told me that the aforementioned repost and its repercussion in the press created embarrassment for the government,” he stated on the social network.

“In view of this, I apologized and announced that I am leaving the presidency of the EBC, thanking Minister Pimenta and President Lula for the trust they have placed in me for all these months.”

On the 7th, the terrorist group Hamas attacked Israeli territory, killing at least 1,400 people in the country. This is one of the most serious clashes in recent years, following weeks of rising tensions in the Gaza Strip.

Attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel since Palestinian radicals took control of the Gaza Strip in 2006 are not uncommon. Until last week’s attack, the resource most used by Hamas to attack Israel were rockets launched from Gaza against the south of the country. This time, however, terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory, indiscriminately killing civilians in several cities and taking hostages.

Brazil has adopted a stance against the conflict, but with cautious language. As shown by the Estadãothe government and the PT are reluctant to classify Hamas as terrorist and fail to align the discourse on the issue, which according to experts is due to the ideological influence of international affairs advisor Celso Amorim and the party itself.

The president and some ministers used expressions such as “terrorist attacks” and “terrorist acts”, but without expressly associating them with the organization responsible for the attacks with murders and kidnappings of civilians, including children, in Israel in recent days. The Minister of Sports, André Fufuca (PP-MA) was the only member of the first echelon to directly classify Hamas as a terrorist on social media.

This Wednesday, the United States alone vetoed a proposed resolution sponsored by Brazil on the war in the United Nations Security Council. The project provided for humanitarian pauses in confronting and condemning terrorist attacks. According to US diplomacy, the veto is due to the lack of mention of Israel’s right to self-defense, supported by Washington.