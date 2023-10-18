Helio Doyle shared a post by illustrator Carlos Latuff calling people in favor of Israel “idiots”

The president of EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), Hélio Doyle, was fired this Wednesday (Oct 18), after sharing on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) a publication by Brazilian illustrator Carlos Latuff calling “idiot” supporters of Israel.

“You don’t have to be a Zionist to support Israel. Being an idiot is enough.”says Latuff’s post shared by Doyle.

On Tuesday (Oct 17), the former president of EBC had already published a message on the platform stating that broadcasters “pro-USA” were validating “Israel’s lie”referring to media reports that the explosion at Al-Alhi hospital, in Gaza, had been caused by a “failure” in the firing of a rocket by the extremist group.

Doyle was appointed by the president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in February this year.

This report will receive updates.