The Women’s League it came to an end with the Independiente Santa Fe crown and what is coming is the planning of next year’s championship, amid the insistence for a longer tournament.

(You may be interested in: Women’s League: lights, shadows and outlook for its future)

Fernando Jaramillo, president of the Dimayor, made a cut of accounts of the tournament that has just ended. “The balance is positive, with more than 150 games, a very good technical level, I think it was also exciting, especially in the final phases. Despite criticism for being a short League, it is a dynamic League, with many games and of a good technical level.

the future

America vs. Santa Fe women’s final Photo: Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Efe

Jaramillo advanced his idea for 2024 to EL TIEMPO. “My personal opinion is that we have to have a smaller number of clubs to be able to raise the technical level to the championship and somehow lengthen the League a little, that is, from February to September, before the Copa Libertadores. It is the idea and I hope to have the support of the clubs to develop it next year”.

This idea will be brought to the desk at the year-end assembly, in which the formats for 2024 are designed.

“We have to work with the clubs, those directly involved in this, so that we can design a championship with a little more continuity. It occurs to me that it could be two more months, that is, a maximum 8-month championship,” he said.

However, Jaramillo has another challenge, the commercial issue. “It did not go well for us, it is the truth. Many people talk about women’s football, but when looking for support from the private sector, it doesn’t exist. You have to work on it. I had four sponsors who verbally said yes and when they did, they didn’t show up”.

Jaramillo assured that, despite all the difficulties, the 2023 League did not give losses. “It is not given by our sponsor Betplay, which was a very important support, as well as the Colombian Football Federation.”

Finally, he confirmed that this week he will have a meeting with the Ministry of Sport to advance the plan for women’s football for the rest of the year.

“We will take stock of what we have: keep in mind that we have the World Cup in July and the Copa Libertadores in October, from the competition point of view it is very difficult for us to have a professional competition in the second semester… I have to talk to the minister and see the scheme to use so that players who do not compete in the Cup or the World Cup can be active”.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news