The acts of violence generated last Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, carried out by fans of Atlético Nacional belonging to the bar those of the south It has generated quite a headache for the team, which is now without a stadium and awaiting the future decision of the Medellín mayor’s office.

Meanwhile, two meetings have been held between the mayor’s office, the bar and the club, without conclusions for now. The only thing is that the authorities remain in their position of not lending the stadium until there is an agreement between Nacional and its bar.

The position of the president of Dimayor

Faced with what is happening, counting the excesses of the Once Caldas bar on Tuesday night, the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo was forceful.

“It is not to continue pointing out those responsible but to take concrete actions supported by the Government; is to toughen the sentences with these people who have these violent actsthere is no justification for these acts, stronger legislation must be made for these people who commit excesses inside and outside the stadiums,” said Jaramillo on Caracol Radio.

Meeting of the mayor of Medellín, bars and Atlético Nacional

“There are things to do, such as recognizing whoever buys the ticket, but inside the stadium it cannot be recognized due to a lack of technical elements. You have to make a clear investment and everyone throws the ball away because the stadiums belong to the mayors except the Deportivo Cali. We have to do it because we are harming football… There have to be consequences, it can’t be that they invade the field and come back after 8 days,” added the leader.

In addition, he made his position clear on meetings with the bars. “I don’t think these bars can sit at the table. We don’t agree. You have to do a job of social baristas, that’s different, but from the point of view of immediate actions I don’t think the solution is to sit these people at a table.

Regarding the benefits that some bars receive, as happened with Nacional and the rupture that the leadership decided, Jaramillo opined:

“The clubs are irresponsible, those perks lead us to what is happening, it was a practice of the past, and because of those decisions like Nacional’s there are violent reactions, And if he doesn’t back down, he can’t play at Atanasio again… We have to come to an arrangement so that he can play at his stadium.”

Finally, Jaramillo referred to the president’s proposal Gustavo Petro, campaigned, to democratize football. “The president is a Democrat and it is clear that from the point of view of the private sector he is not viable, he has neither head nor tail.”

The next national meeting on the issue of coexistence in football and in which recent events will be analyzed will be on March 27.

