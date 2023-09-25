The Dimayor remains in the eye of the hurricane after the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce formulated a statement of charges against 29 professional clubs for possible labor irregularities in women’s soccer.

This Monday the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramilloinsisted on defending the transparency of the entity in labor matters with the soccer players, while the investigation continues.

Through this process, the SIC attempts to determine whether these entities “are developing behaviors in a coordinated manner to hinder the development of women’s soccer in Colombia.”

“Efforts have been made since 2017 and it has borne fruit. All the players have gone through the Women’s League. We may have things to improve but all with the intention of promoting women’s football… There is talk of the free and contractual market, we will have to review the scope and how its findings lead to an antitrust violation. I am clear about what has been done, we can demonstrate that this action has been in accordance with the competition law and with great effort from the clubs,” said Jaramillo on Blu Radio.



The leader, who stated that he has not yet been notified by the SIC, added: “We are ready to respond, we are certain of what has been done; we do not agree with the approach that the SIC has given in possible infringements on free competition and free market.”

The decision of the SIC consists of initiating an administrative action aimed at determining whether or not certain events existed and whether they have a criminal nature to generate a restriction on free competition in the development of the Women’s League in Colombia.

Precisely, regarding possible agreements to establish the ‘cartelization’ of footballers regarding their salaries and contracts, Jaramillo argued: “You can see the payrolls and that does not translate into agreed payrolls. We are going to demonstrate that… “I assure you that there is no agreement, there are normal labor bases in Colombia such as the minimum wage.”

“No one is going to hire for 12 months if the championship lasts 8 or 7,” he said in reference to player contracts that are not signed annually.

Finally, regarding a possible clause for the exploitation of image rights, as indicated by the SIC, Jaramillo expresses: “It is always collective and that is an issue that is also in men’s contracts, it is not exclusive to women’s football… is in many countries.”

