Blue Cross has started with chiaroscuro in the Clausura 2023. After being champions of the SKY Cup, it seemed that in this contest they would be one of the rivals to beat, however, they only add one point and this has caused doubts among the fans, although not all seems to be lost.
After Luis Suárez’s refusal to play at La Noria, and as we anticipated in 90minthe board of directors continues to work at forced marches to finalize the contracting of a star signing, being Radamel Falcao the first option, although Enner Valencia those who are in the crosshairs.
The president of the Machine, Víctor Velázquez, mentioned in an interview that they continue to analyze what will be the ‘9’ for this start of the tournament, revealing that among those surveyed are ‘Tiger’ and Valencia.
“There are several that we are seeing, we have not concluded the hiring of the ‘9’ that we are looking for. We are probing several, and among them the ones you mention (Falcao and Valencia) and others.”mentioned prior to the game against Monterrey for w sports.
To close, Velázquez pointed out that the expectations of Blue Cross for this semester are high, so the Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez
This is how Cruz Azul would be planning to surprise this semester by hiring a ‘bomb’ signing to help them fight for the Clausura 2023 title. In 90min we will continue reporting.
