His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), confirmed that the presidency of the conference is working to support the achievement of fundamental progress in climate action through consensus and enhancing effective cooperation to ensure reaching common climate and development goals, in line with the vision of the leadership in The UAE.

This came in his speech at the opening of the preliminary ministerial meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which are being held in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow, where His Excellency called for concerted and unified efforts of the world in confronting the repercussions of climate change to do what is required and achieve the desired achievements during the conference in Dubai.

The preliminary ministerial meetings are a preparatory meeting for ministers and negotiators in preparation for the conference, and this year’s event witnessed a record attendance of more than 100 delegations and 70 ministers from all over the world, more than double the usual number of participants in these annual meetings.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber explained, in his opening speech, that despite the current global division, which has multiple causes, there is an urgent need for concerted and unified efforts on the issue of climate action, and to demonstrate the ability of the international community to achieve and send a clear message that supports hope, solidarity, stability and well-being, and stresses the necessity of Maintaining the possibility of achieving the 1.5°C target.

His Excellency pointed out that before the Paris Agreement, this increase was heading towards a level exceeding 4 degrees Celsius, while it is currently estimated at between two and three degrees Celsius, based on the announced policies, and according to the report recently issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which means that the world is moving forward. In the right direction, but not fast enough.

He stressed the importance of intensifying the efforts of all parties to address the challenges more effectively, in light of the limited time available for action and the necessity of accelerating the required actions and avoiding delaying them, stressing that the interests of each party in climate action are a common interest for all, and the need for the achievements of “COP28” to provide evidence of the feasibility of the work. Multilateral.

His Excellency reiterated the need to provide a decisive and effective response to the global outcome to evaluate progress in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, and to correct the course of global action aimed at achieving them, noting that the main focus areas include achieving strong results in the field of “mitigation” and reaching a comprehensive agreement on “adaptation.” And pioneering solutions in the field of “financing,” including activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements, and fulfilling during “COP28” in Dubai the pledges made at the “COP27” conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.

His Excellency explained the necessity of doubling financing for “adaptation,” including providing pledges to the fund designated for this goal, as well as the importance of achieving a qualitative shift in international financing institutions, building and strengthening carbon markets, and mobilizing and stimulating private sector investments so that climate financing increases from billions to trillions.

His Excellency stressed the need to reduce emissions from the current energy system, increase the global production capacity of renewable energy three times, and double energy efficiency, noting the commitment of 85% of the world’s economies to triple the production capacity of renewable energy sources by 2030, calling on countries to announce their commitments in accordance with its national circumstances.

He said that scientific facts show the world’s need for strong solutions to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030, pointing to the desire of some parties to include provisions related to traditional fuels and renewable energy in the texts put forward for negotiation, and called on the participants in the preliminary ministerial meetings to intensify cooperation and coordination to reach solutions. Achieving common ground and consensus among all parties in this field, stressing the need to assume the necessary responsibility to do so, and to take a practical approach that includes everyone and does not leave anyone behind.

In his speech, His Excellency reviewed the latest developments in policies, mechanisms and initiatives proposed by the COP28 presidency, and highlighted the response of more than 20 oil and gas companies to the call to reduce methane emissions to “net zero” by 2030, and welcomed this positive momentum with the continuous increase in the number of companies. Who responded to the call.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber stressed the need for funding to flow to the countries of the Global South that need it most, and to restore the confidence of developing countries in the promises of developed countries, pointing out the importance of fulfilling previous pledges, the most important of which is the commitment to provide $100 billion in climate finance annually, praising the efforts of Germany and Canada. In this regard, they indicated that the measures taken were on the right track, but he clarified that the fulfillment of this pledge had not yet been confirmed.

His Excellency also called for achieving the global goal on “adaptation”, working to reduce deforestation, and preserving natural carbon stores, in addition to countries integrating nature-supporting investments into their national climate strategies.

His Excellency also called on all parties to sign the “COP28” declarations on both “food systems” and “health.”

His Excellency concluded his speech by praising the efforts of the group of ministerial duos and members of the “COP28” team, stressing that the world is awaiting the results of the parties’ negotiations that will affect all individuals and the future of current and future generations. He said that the participants in these preliminary meetings possess the will, experience and determination to bring about the radical change and qualitative shift required in the work. Climate change, urging them to strengthen negotiation efforts and make tangible progress to achieve the desired success in COP28.