Colombian President Gustavo Petro did not condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel. | Photo: EFE / Presidency of Colombia

Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, has been harshly criticized in the country for his statements about the attack by the Palestinian extremist group Hamas on Israel. On Saturday (7), he relativized the conflict by comparing it with the Russian occupation of Ukraine. And, this Sunday morning (8), Petro was even more radical and called the Israelis “neo-Nazis”.

“In my speech at the United Nations [em setembro, durante a 78ª Assembleia Geral da entidade] I showed how world power treated the Russian occupation of Ukraine and the Israeli occupation of Palestine differently,” said Petro (who belonged to a guerrilla group in the 1980s), on Saturday, on his Twitter/X account.

This Sunday, on the same social network, he stated: “If I had lived in Germany in 1933, I would have fought alongside the Jews. And if he had lived in Palestine in 1948, he would have fought alongside the Palestinians. Now the neo-Nazis want the destruction of the Palestinian people, freedom and culture.”

On Saturday night, a group of people vandalized the Israeli embassy in Bogotá – an act that critics considered a consequence of the Colombian president’s hate speech. The militants, all hooded, burned the Israeli flag, drew swastikas on pillars and chanted in defense of the Palestinian people.

In light of these statements, the Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, asked the government to adopt a more defined position regarding the conflict. “We hope that a country friendly to Israel will loudly and clearly condemn the terrorist attack against innocent civilians on Israeli territory. A country like Colombia, which suffered the consequences of terrorism during years of internal war, must understand what is happening in Israel,” he stated, in an interview with the local press.