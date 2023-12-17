Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 20:41

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Carlos Vieira, denied that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had interfered in the management of the public bank. In an interview with the program Free Channelairing this Sunday (17th) at 8pm, on the channel BandNews TVVieira said that Lula committed to giving freedom to his role in the presidency at the same time that he asked him to take special care of the lower-income population.

“The president asked me two objective things. He asked to take care of the lower-income population. He didn't impose it. He just asked you to pay attention. And he asked us to take care of the bank’s governance,” he said. “Quite the contrary, he was very adamant, saying he would give my performance freedom”, he added to the channel. An excerpt of the interview was published on the broadcaster's website.

Vieira is appointed by the so-called Centrão and assumed Caixa's highest position on November 9, shortly after former president Rita Serrano was removed. In addition to the presidency, the political group is also responsible for appointing other directors of the public bank.