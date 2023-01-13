the new president gives Caixa Econômica FederalRita Serrano, said this Thursday (12.jan.2023) that the bank will suspend the payroll loan for beneficiaries of the Brazil Aid. The justification given is that there will be a review of contracts by the Ministry of Social Development and that interest rates are high.

“We are suspending the Auxílio Brasil payroll for two reasons: the first is that the Ministry of Social Development is going to review the registration. It is not good form for us to keep it, because we don’t know who will be on that list. And the other reason is that the interest rates for this modality are very high.”said in an interview with journalists.

Rita Serrano, 53 years old, took office as president of Caixa on the night of this Thursday. She also stated that she will try to lower the interest charged in the credit modality.

In practice, amounts are automatically deducted from the beneficiary’s account. The loan can be divided into up to 24 installments and the interest limit is up to 3.5% per month.

Regarding forgiveness to debtors, Serrano said that Caixa “does not work with this perspective”. He stated that all public programs are being reassessed, as well as the granting of microcredit.

You mentioned a future program, “unrolls”which will allow the renegotiation of payroll loans: “This drawing is not ready yet. We are discussing several hypotheses. I believe, given the pace at which it is going, perhaps by the beginning of February the Ministry of Finance will have a design for this”.

The program is under the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance. Serrano said that representatives of Caixa and Banco do Brasil are in dialogue to try to reduce the number of indebted people because of the payroll.

“We and Banco do Brasil are participating in several meetings that contribute towards reducing the indebtedness. A very large population, especially those who earn less than 2 minimum wages”he declared.

Harassment reports

Rita Serrano also spoke about the allegations of harassment involving the former president of Caixa Pedro Guimarães. The case is in the Federal Court.

“The investigation carried out by the bank’s Internal Affairs department ended and the result of it was forwarded to the appropriate bodies: Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office and Labor Public Prosecutor’s Office and Public Ethics Commission. The bank’s role in this investigation is over, now we depend on the referral of these bodies “said.