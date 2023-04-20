













The president of Brazil assured that there are currently ‘more dead than in World War II‘. He implied that this is the fault of video games, since children spend all their time in them. Which makes them violent and capable of murder.

As expected, the comments on the video of his statements were filled with opinions against. Many began to say ‘we are players, not murderers’. They also criticized that the government looks for culprits in these media, instead of investing in security.

Perhaps the most unexpected twist was that the president’s son opposed his father’s views on social media. Through Twitter he mentioned that his father had generalized and mentioned that he had seen his children and grandchildren play without becoming violent. He concluded that video games are much more than violence’It is art, it is leisure, it is entertainment…‘

Do video games generate violence?

For years the relationship of video games with violence has been a topic discussed both in the media and in politics. The stigma regarding this form of entertainment still remains. Even the same president of Mexico also launched against these a few years ago.

However, there is no marked relationship between violent acts and the consumption of these media. In fact, different studies emerged that ensure that enjoying them can bring certain cognitive improvements. Of course, their excessive consumption should also be controlled and care must be taken with the titles played by the little ones.

