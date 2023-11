Bolivian President Luis Arce | Photo: EFE/Luis Gandarillas

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, celebrated this Wednesday (29) his country’s entry into Mercosur, the regional economic bloc currently formed by Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. He also thanked the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), for his “support” and “effort” so that Bolivia’s accession process to Mercosur was successfully completed.

In a post on social media, Arce called the Lula government a “brother” and said that Bolivia’s accession to Mercosur is a “historical milestone in Latin American integration”. Arce also stated that “the people of the south” are betting on “unity” to face global crises.

Bolivia’s entry into Mercosur was registered in 2015, but depended on the approval of the parliaments of the member countries. The Brazilian Federal Senate was the last to ratify Bolivian accession, in a vote held this Tuesday (28).

With its entry into the bloc, Bolivia hopes to expand its trade and “cooperation with other countries”, especially in the energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors. (With EFE Agency)