The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, denounced this Wednesday (26) “irregular movements” of military personnel in front of the government headquarters in La Paz, while the country’s citizens and press outlets reported the presence of tanks and heavily armed soldiers .

“We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army. Democracy must be respected,” Arce wrote on his account on the social network X.

According to information, the general commander of the Bolivian Army, Juan José Zuñiga, threatened this Wednesday to take over the country’s government headquarters, while traveling in a tank, at a time when Arce was denouncing irregular troop mobilizations in the capital.

According to information from El País, Zuñiga was fired from his post this Tuesday (25) and had said that Evo Morales, former president of Bolivia, could not return to the country’s leadership. According to the Infobae, Zuñiga has been criticizing Morales for weeks, who is trying to run in the Bolivian presidential elections.

Through X, Morales said that a “coup d’état” is underway in Bolivia. He called for a “national mobilization to defend democracy” and accused commander Zúñiga of being at the forefront of the alleged coup.

“We call for a National Mobilization to defend Democracy against the coup d’état that is being articulated by General Zuñiga. We have declared an indefinite general strike and roadblocks. We will not allow the Armed Forces to violate democracy and threaten the people,” said Morales.

Local press reports mention that commander Zuñiga, who entered the government headquarters together with the military forces who broke down the building’s doors with a tank, has already left the place and must make a statement about the actions.

Luis Arce is in his office, where he meets with members of the government. In a video released by the press, the president officially classified what happened as an “attempted coup d’état”.

“Today the country once again faces interests that want Bolivia’s democracy to be destroyed,” said the president.

Images released by the press and posted on social media show that the military remains in front of the government headquarters, where they control movements and protests.