the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, is one of the names of the government that will integrate the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development, known as Conselhão. The group, with 230 members, meets for the 1st time on Thursday (May 4, 2023) at Itamaraty. Mercadante was already a member of the Council of Dilma Rousseff (PT) when he was Minister of the Civil House. This week’s meeting will also be attended by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).