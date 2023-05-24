President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on his health on Tuesday, May 23, at a meeting on topical health issues.

“If someone thinks that I was going to die, calm down. This is nothing more than idle reasoning in instant messengers and Telegram channels. Adenovirus or what was there? adenovirus,” he said.

According to the head of state, the recovery was delayed due to a busy work schedule. Numerous trips and events did not allow the president to fully rest and be treated.

Earlier, on May 15, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, said that he could not clarify the issue of Lukashenka’s health, since the Kremlin had not received official information on this matter.

At the moment, the head of Belarus is fulfilling his duties. So, on May 22, he announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, May 24. It is assumed that politicians will discuss unresolved issues in the bilateral relations of states.