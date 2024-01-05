Aleksandr Lukashenko banned opposition leaders from running in the electoral process; country will have elections in February

The President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, approved on Thursday (4 January 2024) a law that grants lifelong legal immunity for himself and his entire family.

The measure also makes it impossible for opposition leaders to participate in the country's presidential contest. The election is scheduled for February 25. The information is from Guardian.

The law also establishes that Lukashenko, future presidents of Belarus and their families will receive state assistance after leaving office of the country's Executive. In addition to these privileges, presidents who leave office will become life members of parliament.

The current rule also excludes the chance of people who left the country in search of political asylum from running for President. Now, to participate in the presidential race in Belarus, you will need to reside in the country for the last 20 years.

The tightening of Lukashenko's policies has been carried out since 2020, the year in which he was elected for the 6th time and raised suspicions of fraud in the election. After his last election, protests were reported against him, which led the Belarusian police to arrest more than 35,000 people.