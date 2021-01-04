President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Sunday met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation Alexei Overchuk, reports TASS…

During the talks, the parties discussed the issues of interaction between the two countries in the economic, energy, transport, agricultural spheres in 2021.

Aliyev and Overchuk noted the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, and also expressed confidence in the further expansion of ties.

During his visit to Baku, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister also conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the head of the Azerbaijani state.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev announced the success of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.