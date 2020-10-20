Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that the country’s armed forces have taken control of the city of Zengilan in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is located near the border with Armenia.

“Finally, the city of Zengilan was liberated,” Aliyev said, addressing the people. Writes about it RIA News…

The Zengilan region, which includes the city of Zengilan, the village of Minjivan and 83 villages, is de jure part of Azerbaijan, but in fact the territory was controlled by the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

Let us remind you that the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalated on September 27. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of shelling and the death of civilians. On October 9, the parties agreed on an armistice in the Russian capital, but hostilities continued.

Recently, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced their readiness to hold a meeting in Moscow in order to find peaceful ways to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.