AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – National security plans and geopolitical tensions, including those between the United States and China, will have a ripple effect on the semiconductor industry, ASML’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the company’s annual meeting, Peter Wennink said it was “logical” for China to look to develop its own technologies, including semiconductor equipment, at a time when it is barred from buying foreign-made products.

ASML dominates the market for lithography tools, key equipment needed to make computer chips, and Wennink said he wasn’t worried that rivals anywhere were close to developing and building cutting-edge commercial products.

(By Toby Sterling)