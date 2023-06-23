Lula and Fernández have already met 4 times since January; the last one was in Brasilia, for a summit of leaders in the region

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will receive next Monday (June 26, 2023), at the Planalto Palace, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández.

According to the schedule released by the Planalto, Lula and Fernández will address the main issues on the countries’ bilateral agenda. Afterwards, the Brazilian government will host a luncheon for the Argentine leader at the Itamaraty Palace.

Brazil’s biggest trading partners in South America, Argentines are facing a serious economic crisis, with a devaluation of the peso, loss of purchasing power and high inflation rates. In March, inflation in the country reached 104% per year.

Lula has sought to articulate initiatives to help his neighbors, mainly to avoid a drop in Brazilian exports to the country.

Since January, Lula and Fernández have met 4 times. In addition to the meeting at Lula’s inauguration, the Brazilian president made, at the end of January, an official visit to Argentina, which was his 1st international trip during his mandate. Fernández, on the other hand, went to Brasília twice: once to meet directly with Lula, in May, and another to participate in the summit of South American presidents.

With information from Brazil Agency.