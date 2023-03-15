The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, was transferred this Tuesday to a health center in Buenos Aires to undergo medical studies due to severe pain in his back, official sources reported.

“He presents a picture of acute low back pain, which is why the corresponding studies will be carried out in order to be able to administer a specific treatment. Public opinion will be kept informed,” said the medical report of the Presidential Medical Unit.

Fernández was accompanied by his custody to the Otamendi Sanatorium, a private clinic in the Recoleta neighborhood of the capital, to undergo diagnostic studies.

Alberto Fernández, 63, had to be admitted to a hospital in June 2019 due to a pulmonary thromboembolism.

At that time, part of his symptoms were “pressure in the back” accompanied by pain in the throat and in one of his legs and difficulties in breathing, according to what Fernández himself described.

At that time, the head of state was still a candidate for president and his family doctor, Federico Saavedra, “recommended” him to rest for 48 hours in the hospital to assess his state of health before releasing him.

“They detected a strong inflammation in the pleura. I had had a history of a small clot in the lung in 2008. They gave me, intravenously, medication to relieve the pain and, since I was hospitalized, my doctor told me to stay and give me a general check-up”, Fernández had commented on that occasion.

In addition, in November last year, during the G20 summit held in Bali (Indonesia), the president had a breakdown and fainted, which was later diagnosed as erosive gastritis with signs of bleeding.

After medical treatment, he resumed his normal activities.

EFE