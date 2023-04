How did you feel about the content of this article?

Lula and Alberto Fernández at the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), in January, in Buenos Aires | Photo: EFE/Enrique García Medina

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will travel to Brazil next Tuesday (2nd) to discuss issues of trade cooperation with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as confirmed by official sources to EFE this Friday (28th).

The working meeting will address the bilateral agenda, such as the evolution of trade and progress in implementing the cooperation agreements signed in recent months, when the two presidents relaunched the mutual strategic alliance.

The face-to-face meeting will continue the telephone conversation that Lula and Fernández had this week, in a context of high exchange rate tension in Argentina.

Brazil is Argentina’s main trading partner, which is interested in financial compensation mechanisms for trade links, such as the currency swap it maintains with China, especially in these days when it is experiencing exchange rate uncertainty as a result of the shortage of foreign currency and of high inflation (104.3% in the one-year period in March).

During the telephone conversation, the presidents reviewed the mutual cooperation agreements signed on January 23 – when Lula visited Casa Rosada, the seat of the Argentine government – in the economic and financial, defense, health and science, technology and innovation areas, such as part of the relaunch of the strategic alliance between the two countries.

At the same time, the Argentine Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, met this Friday with businessmen – mainly from the automotive sector – “to accelerate” imports and exports with Brazil and “work to consolidate” the commercial relationship between the two countries, according to spokespeople.