Buenos Aires, Argentina. / 06.27.2021 18:54:19

Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina, paid tribute today to the almost 100,000 people dead by covid-19 in Argentina, this in an act at the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) in a meeting with representatives of different faiths and essential workers.

“This is a ceremony of recollection and reflection in tribute to the people who died from covid-19, from this pandemic that plagues humanity. The millions of people who have died so far have shocked the entire world. Just as the almost 100,000 deceased people in our country question us in the depths, “explained Alberto Fernández, who was the only speaker at the event.

Today I participated in the ceremony in memory of the people who died from covid-19 in the country. We will always carry each one of them in our hearts. Our tribute will be to rebuild a united and supportive Argentina in which we look to the future with memory and hope. pic.twitter.com/ZFj5A8zGVc – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) June 27, 2021

The meeting also had the presence of almost all governors, and of the first lady, Fabiola Yáñez; at the meeting Fernandez was accompanied by some children, and together they lit 24 candles in tribute to the victims of covid-19 in the 24 provinces of Argentina, and then observe a minute of silence.

“The virus is invisible, but it is aggressive, destroy and inflict a lot of pain“, explained the president in an act that was broadcast on television nationwide.

The ceremony ended with each of those present placing a white rose next to the candles.

At the meeting there were representatives of all religious creeds, of native peoples and of the Afro-Argentine community; the music performed in the event that ranged from lyric, to tango, from folklore to rock, while actress Laura Novoa read poems by renowned Argentine authors.

“Our tribute after having gone through this time of pain, will be to build a united and supportive Argentina, that always take care of the health of its inhabitants. (…) Caring, recovering, rebuilding, so we can look to the future with memory and hope, “explained Fernández.

Argentina against covid-19

From the start of the pandemic, until March 2020, Argentina registers almost 4.4 million infections and 92,317 deaths from covid-19, according to official data.

In the last weeks, Argentina has accelerated the vaccination campaign and 19.7 million (which means a 44 percent) of its 45 million inhabitants has at least one dose of the different vaccines in the country. Meanwhile, 3.9 million received the two doses, according to official data today.

