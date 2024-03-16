The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, This Saturday he congratulated Argentine coach Carlos Salvador Bilardo on his 86th birthday, whom he recognized as the “best soccer coach” in history.

“Happy birthday, doctor! Thank you very much for so many joys and especially for the lessons for life…!!!”, expressed the head of state through the X social network.

Shortly afterwards, in an interview with Miter radio, Javier Milei reiterated his admiration for Bilardowho turns 86 this Saturday, and stated that he is the “best coach in the history of humanity.”

Bilardo He played five years at the club Students of La Plata (1965-1970), in which, in addition to the three Libertadores Cups, he won the Intercontinental in 1968. Furthermore, as a coach, he was in several stages in Estudiantes, in which he was proclaimed Metropolitan champion in 1982 and national champion in 1983 .

Carlos Bilardo led Libya between 1999 and 2000. Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive Share

In 1983 he took charge of the Argentine team, which he led to the title in the Mexico World Cup 1986 and the runner-up in Italy 1990.

SPORTS

With EFE.