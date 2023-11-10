Jorge Viana says that the PT member must have “rational” planning, but that he “cannot be absent from the international scene”

The president of ApexBrasil (Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency), Jorge Vianaargued that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) cannot stop making international trips in 2024. “I hope he doesn’t calm down”declared in an interview with Power360 on Thursday (9.Nov.2023).

Viana also said that “it is possible to be a little more rational when traveling, but the president cannot be absent from the international scene”.

According to the head of Apex, Lula will focus on visiting Brazilian cities in 2024. Municipal elections will be held in 2024 and the Workers’ Party wants to increase the number of elected mayors. The President of the Republic’s stay in cities is a way of attracting more attention to the party’s candidates.

Viana states that the President of the Republic likes the dynamics of travel. “He will definitely visit enterprises, cooperatives, community organizations, community movements, business groups”.

Viana partly associates the results of the trade balance with Lula’s presence abroad. He spoke about more credibility in the international market and resumption of confidence after the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

From January to October, the trade balance recorded a positive balance of US$80.2 billion between imports and exports. The value recorded up to the last month already exceeds the entire entire 2022 surplusof US$ 62 billion, when there was a record.

“These trips that President Lula made around the world made Apex’s work easier”said the agency leader.

Lula spent a total of 54 days outside the country during his 3rd term. His most recent trip was to Cuba and the United States, in September.

ELECTIONS IN ARGENTINA

Jorge Viana was asked how a possible victory by libertarian Javier Milei for the Argentine presidency would impact Brazil’s export relationship with the country. The Apex president responded that he would not like to comment on the matter before the polls were over.

“On the eve of an election, it is not good for us to comment, much less in other countries. So I have no comment to make. We have to wait for the result and the decision of the Argentine people.”

However, he criticized Milei’s statements about possible cuts in relations with Brazil: “It was shocking to read in the press yesterday that one of the candidates said he would cut ties with Brazil if he won the election.”.

The libertarian will go to the polls to face the Peronist and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, on November 19th. Polls indicate results of a technical draw or victory for Massa for Casa Rosada.