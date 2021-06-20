The new president of ANPR (National Association of Attorneys of the Republic), Ubiratan Cazetta, says he is against the reappointment of the Attorney General of the Republic. According to him, there are 3 problems in the current reporting format.

Are they:

Very short 2-year terms. According to him, it should be 3 to 4;

Reinstatement to office. It brings the occupant’s concern from the 1st day of the mandate with permanence;

Triple list. It’s not mandatory, but he argues that it’s constitutional.

With these criticisms in mind, Cazetta says that the current moment of the PGR encourages the debate on making it mandatory for the president of the Republic to follow the list drawn up by the category.

“This moment, with all the discussion regarding the posture of the PGR towards the president, clearly raises the question of whether there was interference or not. It would have been different if it had a triple list?” he asks. According to him, this is a doubt that surpasses the category and is already internalized in society.

Recently, ANPR presented the triple list with 3 nominees for the position of PGR and assistant attorneys Luiza Frischeisen, Mario Bonsaglia and Nicolao Dino were the most voted. In 2019, Bolsonaro did not follow their lead. For this year, there is no hope either, the president of ANPR.

For Cazetta, the prosecutor’s career mission has to be pursued, and the presidential nomination for the top career post would be a problem. This prerogative, he says, is a holdover from the moment before the 1988 Constitution, when the Attorney General and the Public Prosecution Service were one and the same.

“We cannot have a drawer, nor one who files everything without investigating. The rationale is: does it have minimal elements of investigation? Has. Where is it made? In the case of the president, at the STF“, it says.

Ubiratan Cazetta has been a prosecutor since 1996. He graduated from USP in São Paulo and began his career in Pará, where he participated in investigations into environmental crimes and corruption. It revealed a series of deviations that occurred in the extinct Sudam (Superintendence for the Development of the Amazon).

Read excerpts from the interview given on Wednesday (June 15):

ANPR presented the triple list of the category to indicate the new PGR. Last time, Bolsonaro ignored it. Any hope of him following this time?

Let’s be realistic. The only hope we have is to recall that then-deputy Jair Bolsonaro, in the 2004 Judiciary reform, voted yes to the list. Our role is to bring the names to him, to emphasize what the list is for. It is not because now we have little chance that we are going to abandon a very strong idea of ​​the institution.

Augusto Aras was not on the list. Does this affect the idea you want to convey?

No, I think we stick with the idea itself. All 29 Public Prosecutors in Brazil have their head chosen from a triple list formed by peers. The MPF does not have this as a matter of history. Until 1988, we were at the same time the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Union’s Advocacy. Today, it doesn’t make sense.

There have been a number of attempts to make the triple law list. Do you still defend this agenda?

Yes, there is a PEC in the Senate. It has not yet been appreciated by the CCJ and we are going to resume this debate. The time is ripe. We have to understand the role of the PGR in the structure of the state. What is the importance of your independence and your haughtiness. Part of it comes from this process of internal democracy, of transparency for society, which is a choice from 3 names. It’s not a corporate filter. These people are known for their acting history, they have a pattern of behavior, defined ideas. That’s what we’re going to make clear and bring to society.

Why is the timing right?

Because of all the debate around the current moment and the posture of the PGR in relation to the president. The PGR must have functional independence and support its actions. And be subject to criticism. This moment, with all the discussion regarding the posture of the PGR towards the president, clearly raises the question of whether there was interference or not. Would it have been different if you had a Triple list? The debate is placed in society. In the previous list, the argument was that the list was “corporate”, of “interests”. It is, in fact, a process of internal democracy that takes place in Universities, in the choice of the dean, and in 29 State Public Prosecutors.

Do you think Aras missed some mission of the position when analyzing the president’s actions?

It is very difficult to analyze without having process data. What seems clear to me is that this process has to be brought into society in a rational way. We cannot have a drawer, nor one who files everything without investigating. The rationale is: does it have minimal elements of investigation? Has. Where is it made? In the case of the president, at the STF. No problem if PGR completion is by archiving. We have to get out of this fla-flu that we live, in which everyone has a position, but no one supports it and brings it to light. Sunlight is a disinfectant.

Do you agree with a quarantine for the PGR to go to the STF?

I confess that I am more concerned with the reappointment than with the quarantine. I think that the model that we have, of short 2-year terms of office and the possibility of reappointment, creates a greater difficulty.

And what is the solution?

A longer term of 3 or 4 years, without renewal. This allows the manager to act with absolute freedom, as he will not have to worry about thinking about the succession. Quarantine is a given. I personally like the idea, but it has not been applied to any other position. Putting only the PGR leaves a short sale. If we look at the history of the STF, we see that several ex-PGR went to the Supreme Court. But they were before 1988, that is, they were the AGUs. In the post-88 you have the same phenomenon: Gilmar Mendes, Dias Toffoli. As for quarantine, it’s a broader debate. And we need to put the debate on ministers who retire to go back to practicing law, for example.

Anafe, which represents the Union’s lawyers, defends quarantine for the AGU.

The entire process of containment is healthy. In the 1-year quarantine, the person is still effective, having notorious legal knowledge. This theme is controversial even in the class. My personal opinion is that it is good for the state. It may not be good for the eventual incumbent. You have to say it weakens the post.

In the case of the PGR, it is a very high position. It is who can denounce, if necessary, the President himself.

Just thinking that he works in all the processes of the STF gives the position a stature. If you add to that the performance at the CNMP, the TSE, with the CNJ… This position doesn’t need more weight, it already has enough.

This year, the ANPR triple list had the lowest number of candidates in history. Because?

It’s time. You have a PGR with a speech expressly against. There is the president who will not follow the list, as if he were a unionist, corporatist, in a pejorative way. Those who eventually have an interest in being PGR and find themselves viable will not expose themselves to the list because they may think that the president will no longer choose them for it. The 3 names that came up have a very clear speech. They are not anti-candidates. They are candidates and defend this idea. In such a negative context, the existence of 3 candidates is something to be praised.

With Aras, was there a change in the PGR’s dealings with ANPR or in the freedom of investigation?

Being loyal and frank, I have had an open dialogue with the PGR since I took over. It’s not for personal reasons. We place the dialogue in a framework of candor and openness. The previous administration had more difficulties. In terms of research, it is one of the beauties of having functional independence. Although the PGR wants to interfere, there is a structure that says no. You can discuss whether task forces, for example, have been strengthened. Whether the administrative measures of the PGR hindered investigations. The fact is that the design of the task forces is not supposed to last 7 years, for example.

But Greenfield asked to last 10 years.

Logically, the task force is not supposed to last that long. The colleagues’ reading was that, due to the size of the problem and the difficulty in distributing the work, they needed to last so many more years. 3 MP colleagues published an official document on task force models after Banestado. They proposed that the task force has to be born for a moment, confront it and then find an institutional outlet. An investigation that will take 10 years is not temporary.

There was an excess in the payment of daily rates and tickets at Lava Jato in Curitiba. No need to overhaul the system?

It’s not that they lived in Curitiba. There was a prosecutor there, for example, who lived in São Paulo, it’s an obligation of the position. We are required to live in the headquarters of our counties. Now his wife, who is also a prosecutor, lives in Curitiba. It’s not illegal. Nor was it paid daily all the time, it was a certain period. He was away and continued with the obligation to maintain his residence in São Paulo. From everything I had access to this material, I don’t see illegality.

But there is an immorality, isn’t there?

There is a discussion. I wouldn’t do it in order not to take a risk. It’s that story where you not only have to be honest, but look honest. In the case of the colleague, he really kept the house in São Paulo. I’ll give you a bad example, you travel for work on Poder360 to your mother’s city and receive daily rates instead of the newspaper to book a hotel. Do you have to stay at the hotel or can you stay at your mother’s house? Is it immoral to receive the daily rate and stay at the mother’s house? I do not know. It might be. But what if I helped with expenses? In the eagerness to find problems at Lava Jato, we find them where they are not.

There are attorneys who criticize the task forces because they would accelerate career promotions.

This does not correspond to reality. Someone who was in the interior of the Northeast, in Pará, wherever he may be, and who was displaced from the unit he was going to work in Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Curitiba, did not walk at all in his career. It’s still tied to the job he has. At MPF, removals are exclusively for seniority. Now you can say, oh but he spent 1 year outside the interior of Pará. It’s true, but that didn’t accelerate his career.

How do you interpret the end of Lava Jato and its consequences in politics?

With or without Lava Jato we have to be clear about the roles. Every time I demonize something, I miss the chance to mature as a society. It is didactic to talk about villains and outlaws, but these are simplifications that do not explain reality. Where has politics and administration failed in past corruption cases? This is not discussed with bad guys and good guys. I can’t look at Lava Jato and punish the future. Limiting the power of investigation is not a solution for a better future, but to prevent new cases from being investigated. Rebirth is a mature debate, in which the parliament has the right to complain about what has been demonized and the MP about what has been accused.

How did you assess the annulment of the convictions of former president Lula?

The STF has, and this is a phrase by minister Celso de Mello, the last right to make mistakes. The big criticism of this trial is that it started in a context of evidence and it had to have been tried in that context. When I, 1 year after a request for a view, I bring criticism immersed in illicit evidence that was not in the records, with the conversations intercepted, it ends up interfering. This is a mistake for me because if you change the way you look from illicit evidence, you are opening the process to MMA. My central criticism is not the result, but the way in which it was conducted. This is bad for society.

Do you think MP members should be included in the Administrative Reform?

I have a very clear corporate role and I don’t think so. But not just for that. We have to understand what design of the state we want. And we have to recognize that magistracy and MP have a set of factors that other state careers do not have. By nature, I have to have a dedication to work that goes beyond schedules. We have to live where we are crowded. We have an attribution that will only be exercised if the holder of the position has some kind of security. He has to know that he is immovable, for life, has a stable relationship. Without this security, with what capacity will it be at odds, for example, with the holders of Power? Or with organized crime?

