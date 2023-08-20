President | Niinistö’s speech on Swedish radio was full of interesting revelations about the NATO path and moments of danger – here are the 10 most important

President Sauli Niinistö gave a speech on Swedish radio’s classic program that shed light on how Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO paths diverged.

President Sauli Niinistön the speech published on Sunday in Swedish radio’s traditional Sommar program contained a lot of interesting information about Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO path and the dramatic twists and turns of the last two years.

We collected the most interesting stories from the hour-long speech in this article.

1. The “game changer” of the end of 2021

Niinistö raised the Russian president as the starting point of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO paths Vladimir Putin The speech given to the ambassadors in Moscow at the end of 2021.

It was then that Putin expressed for the first time that NATO should no longer expand to the east. Russia demanded the right to decide on its independent neighbor’s NATO solution, Niinistö interpreted.

“I realized that it was a decisive change, game changer“, Niinistö said in his speech. “That’s when he crossed the line. We Finns are stubborn and if we are forced to do something, we become even more stubborn.”

2. Call to Stockholm

In January 2022, Niinistö called Sweden’s Democratic Prime Minister For Magdalena Andersson. It seemed to Niinistö that Sweden had not yet fully woken up to Putin’s words.

“I wondered why Sweden has not reacted to the situation,” Niinistö says in his speech.

After that, Niinistö and Andersson talked often. Niinistö praises the formed connection as fine and open.

Just a few days before Russia’s full-scale attack, Niinistö met the Swedish Minister of Defense by Peter Hultqvist in Munich.

“I told him that if Russia now attacks Ukraine, the NATO issue will be on the table in Finland. I warned him of what was coming.”

3. Decision on arms aid

The last weekend of February 2022 remained in Niinistö’s mind. Mäntyniemi’s phone was hot. He spoke to colleagues in Sweden and Norway, and the decisions on military aid to Ukraine were made. It was decided to send 5,000 anti-tank missiles from Sweden, Niinistö recalls.

“It was a big turning point in Finland and Sweden as well,” says Niinistö.

“When we supported Ukraine like this, Russia described us as an unfriendly country. This decision meant more than what had previously been said or understood.”

Supporting Ukraine was a no-brainer, but in that way, one would inevitably confront Russia.

4. Conversations with the commander

According to Niinistö, in the spring and winter of 2022, there was also the idea of ​​whether a deeper defense alliance between Finland and Sweden could be enough to guarantee the security of both in the changed situation.

However, Niinistö says that he is leaning towards the fact that it is not enough. At that time, he talked a lot with the commander of the defense forces.

“I wanted to know if we would be ready to respond to various nasty things that Russia could do,” says Niinistö.

“This was the most difficult part of my job: finding a balance. In one of the scales was NATO, in the other were the risks it could entail, especially during the application period.”

5. Background support from Washington

In March 2022, Niinistö traveled to Washington to meet the president Joe Biden. In his summer speech on Swedish radio, Niinistö says directly that the purpose of the trip was to apply for security guarantees and to feel the support of the United States if Finland were to apply for NATO.

Niinistö also met congressmen he knew.

“It became clear that our case was known and understood really well and that we and Sweden would receive support during the application period, but not official security guarantees,” says Niinistö.

“However, that was enough in my thoughts. The balance was sufficient.”

During the visit, the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, was called. The call was “Biden’s idea.”

6. Norway is doing everything it can

In his radio speech, Niinistö profusely praises Norway for supporting Finland’s NATO path. Norway’s prime minister and diplomat Jonas Gahr Støre get the biggest thanks.

“He helped and spoke about our issue everywhere, both from his NATO position and from his position as a well-known diplomat. He played an important role in the process.”

In addition, the Norwegian Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg according to Niinistö, he gave “all the help he could”.

7. Hand in hand, if it’s in our hands

In February 2023, Niinistö met Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson and Norway’s Størea in Sweden’s Harpsund. Niinistö had always said that Finland and Sweden would join NATO “hand in hand”.

“Now we only had to make one small addition to it. We walk hand in hand, as much as it is in our hands.”

It had become clear that Turkey intended to accept Finland before Sweden – against the wishes of Finland and the NATO majority.

8. Balancing with Turkey

According to Niinistö, Turkey’s messages varied depending on whether they came from the government or the president. Finland found itself in a difficult position when Turkey wanted Finland’s blessing for its plans.

“It was clear that a visit there would not be enough for Turkey. We should have expressed that we were ready to forget about Sweden, that we were ready to go it alone. It didn’t suit me at all,” says Niinistö.

He understood that this might seem like Finland saying “no thanks” to Turkey, which was also not the intention.

“I had to be clear that we in Finland did not work for separation.”

9. Putin’s obstinacy

After describing the NATO path of Sweden and Finland, Niinistö returned in his speech to Putin and the time before the start of the full-scale attack. He told about the last remaining meeting between him and Putin, which took place in October 2021.

According to Niinistö, the meeting was “completely different” from his and Putin’s previous meetings.

“I have said that Ukraine was an obsession for him. This feeling had gotten worse all the time. It was frustration, but also more than frustration, more than anger.”

10. Merkel’s messenger

Niinistö also told details about his previous contact with Putin. According to Niinistö Angela Merkel while still leading Germany, he used to talk to Merkel before the Putin calls.

In this way, Merkel also had the opportunity to convey a message. According to Niinistö, one such moment was an opposition figure To Alexei Navalny poisoning.

“Merkel agreed that Navalny must be taken out of the country.”

According to Niinistö, he and Putin talked for a long time and in the end Putin said that he has nothing against Navalny being flown to Germany for treatment.

However, Niinistö states that he does not know the final meaning of his call in allowing the flight to Navalny.

Swedish radio In the Sommar program, the speakers also tend to open up about their own life stories. Niinistö’s speech left quite a bit of space for these personal memories.

However, Niinistö tells about his first trip to Stockholm at the age of 15 on a class trip. The trip was made by steamer and everything looked big and grand. There were also some memorable girl experiences, but Niinistö does not reveal them in detail.

At that time, according to Niinistö, there was still a general feeling of inferiority towards Swedes in Finland. Everything was a little better in Sweden.

“Before, it was a typical Finnish feeling. Now it’s different and that development interests me.”

With my own political in his career, Niinistö experienced a turning point in his mental relationship with Sweden at the beginning of the 2000s, when Finland joined the euro and Sweden did not. The tables turned: now in EU politics, it was Sweden that asked Finland for information about what had been discussed at the big tables.

Personally, Niinistö also remembered the Prime Minister of Sweden by Stefan Löfven meeting in connection with the Sibelius concert in Stockholm 2015. Löfven was aware Jenni Haukion about poetry books, which is why he asked about Haukio’s favorite Finnish poet.

When Haukio said it was his favorite Eva KilvenLöfven started quoting Kilve’s poems from memory.

“It testified to an appreciation that I had not experienced from Sweden before. I won’t forget that,” Niinistö says in his speech.

Niinistö also says that he was satisfied that Löfven didn’t start asking about the favorite Swedish poet for the President of Finland. It is said that an embarrassing situation could have arisen.

In the Sommar program the speakers get to choose the music for the program. Niinistö’s choices were quite predictable, from Finlandia to Myrskyluoto Maia.

At the end of the speech, the rap duo surprised JVG Hombre. The chorus sung by Vesala fit the theme of the speech, which dealt with security and neighborly ties:

“Hey brother / The weather has been a bit bad now / The world sometimes overtakes / But we always have a big hug.”