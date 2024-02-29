President | Niinistö comments on Tover's speech that Finland's independent defense capability was just a myth: Before the Hornets, it might have been true

Alexander Stubb will become the new president on Friday.

President Sauli Niinistön according to the Russian president Vladimir Putin about the talks about strengthening Russia's western borders, “there's no better reason to panic”.

Putin said in his speech on Thursday in the policy speech, that the borders will be strengthened significantly due to the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden.

According to Niinistö, it has been known for a long time that Russia considers this necessary.

In the year Niinistö, who started working in 2012 held his last news conference as president on Thursday.

At the event discussed, among other things, the situation of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine suffers from a visible shortage of ammunition and calls for more long-range weaponry. It has had to retreat on the front in some places.

At the same time, in the US, a major support country, a new aid package is stuck in the country's Congress due to political differences.

“It really seems that the situation has now turned,” Niinistö said, referring to the war.

During the fall, Ukraine attacked and Russia had dug in deep. Now the situation is the other way around, Niinistö said.

He estimates that Russia is preparing for a long and consuming war that would consume Ukraine and its supporters.

At the same time, he still believed that a solution would emerge from support in the US Congress.

“But we must note now that perhaps regardless of the outcome of the upcoming elections in the United States, much more is expected from Europe, and one could say that perhaps rightfully so.”

Ukrainian regarding support, Niinistö saw a good spirit at the meeting on supporting Ukraine held in Paris on Monday.

He brought up the discussion of ammunition.

According to Niinistö, there was an agreement at the meeting that a large amount of ammunition for Ukraine's needs will be bought from outside Europe. Niinistö referred to the Czech initiative to buy 800,000 ammunition.

“It will be procured, and it will also be procured from outside Europe if necessary.”

Until now, the barrier has been the reluctance of some countries to acquire military equipment from outside the EU.

“It erupted now,” Niinistö said.

The background to the discussion is that Europe's own industry has not been able to produce ammunition for Ukraine at the promised pace, which is already visible on the battlefield.

Much of the discussion about whether countries should send troops to Ukraine was left out of the meeting.

Niinistö repeated Finland's line that Finland is not sending such troops to Ukraine.

From Niinistö the comment of the coalition MP was also asked at the event Pekka Toverin for an interview in Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday. In it, Toveri estimated that Finland's “credible independent defense” was a myth.

“If you think about the years when we flew with Migie, that might be true,” Niinistö said. He considered the acquisition of Hornet fighters from the United States to be a turning point. The first Hornets arrived in Finland in 1995.

The MiG fighters were Soviet-made machines that Finland had before the Hornets.

Finland the president changes tomorrow, Friday. Becomes the new president Alexander Stubb.

Niinistö has served as president for two terms, since 2012.

At the beginning of his press conference, he thanked everyone for the help and support he received in his work as president. He spoke of the “touch of the people”, which he has come to feel during the election campaigns and which has deepened in the role of president.

“It arouses gratitude for having been the object of the people's touch. They have put their trust in me and I have to do my best. It is a feeling that has remained in my mind from these 12 years,” he said.

