President | Niinistö comments on NATO cooperation with the Nordic countries: No northern bloc

Earlier on Thursday, President Niinistö commented on, among other things, Russia’s declaration of martial law. He believes that the country is seeking “legal powers” with it.

President Sauli Niinistö spoke at Thursday evening’s press conference about, among other things, real estate acquisitions by foreigners and the Nordic countries’ future cooperation with NATO.

Niinistö said that it is worth tightening the conditions for the acquisition of real estate by foreigners. He said that he was especially worried about the boulevard arrangements of housing corporations.

“Now there is a reason to keep the safety aspects on display,” Niinistö said.

Niinistö was asked what kind of cooperation Finland could have with Iceland and the Nordic countries. He emphasized that the goal is constructive cooperation, but the aim is not to form a Nordic bloc in NATO.

Previously on Thursday, Niinistö said that it makes sense to build “some” fence on the Eastern border.

Niinistö commented on the matter on the second day of his state visit to Iceland on Thursday.

“This fence has actually been talked about for years, and I’ve always been of the opinion that it makes sense to build that fence to some extent for the sake of order, we learned that in connection with the 2015 traffic,” Niinistö said on the edge of the Langjökull glacier.

“Of course, this is not intended to fence off the land. I am convinced when the border guard says that it is easier for them to maintain order when there is some fence, for example near the border crossing points.”

From Niinistö they were also asked what the threat was, against which the fence would be built.

“Examples of what might happen happened on the border of Greece, happened on the borders of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland. In other words, a lot of traffic and partly led, or mostly the place in some places led to it,” said Niinistö.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Tuesday that the parties are unanimous on the necessity of the proposed fence on the Russian border. A three-kilometer pilot fence will be built first.

Niinistö also commented on the president of Russia Vladimir Putin Wednesday announcement. Putin signed on Wednesday, the declaration, based on which martial law will enter into force in the four Ukrainian regions “annexed” by Russia.

“Certainly it aims to increase local powers. But on the other hand, of course, it’s worth remembering that Russia has not acted there with a legal book in hand until now. Undoubtedly, legal authorities are being sought for it,” Niinistö said.

According to Niinistö, Russia aims for “tighter control of the situation in conquered areas and stricter discipline”.

“But I repeat that there has never been a law book there before, and the Russians seemed to use it a lot.”

Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio visited Iceland on Thursday on a glacier together with the Icelandic presidential couple. The theme of the second day of the state visit is climate change and Iceland’s nature.

