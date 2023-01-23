The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will not attend the VII Celac Summit that will take place this Tuesday in Buenos Aires Faced with a “plan of aggressions” against his delegation, the Government of the Caribbean country reported this Monday that it points to the “extremist right” for these plans.

“In the last few hours we have been irrefutably informed of a plan drawn up within the neo-fascist right, whose objective is to carry out a series of attacks against our delegation headed by the president“, says a statement from the Executive.

In view of this, the letter continues, the president made “the responsible decision” of send the chancellor, Yván Gil, “as head of delegation with the instructions to carry the voice of the people of Venezuela”.

The so-called Bolivarian revolution denounced that sectors of the right “intend to put on a deplorable show in order to disturb the positive effects” of the summit, “and thus contribute to the discredit campaign” against Venezuela, a plan, it assured, “undertaken” since USA.

Lula da Silva and Nicolás Maduro had planned a meeting in Argentina.

Thus, “in view of this scenario of extravagant plans designed by right-wing extremists” and “in order to contribute to the proper development and successful completion” of the activity, Maduro decided not to attend this meeting.

“As the founding State (of Celac), Venezuela wishes to ensure the success of this main mechanism of union and regional integration in favor of our peoples,” the letter added.

Maduro had scheduled a meeting this Monday, in Buenos Aires, with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who already warned of the suspension of the meeting, before Venezuela officially reported.

The possible presence of the Venezuelan president -never officially confirmed- generated controversy and widespread rejection in Argentina, due to complaints of human rights violations in Venezuela.

EFE