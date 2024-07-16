The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro said on Tuesday that the country is working to “finish off what remains” of the transnational criminal organization ‘Tren de Aragua’, even though its government has insisted for months that it is an “extinct” gang after having been “totally dismantled” in the intervention of its center of operations – the Tocorón prison – last September.

According to the criteria of

“Venezuela finished off the Aragua Train and now we are working to finish off what is left of the Aragua Train,” said the head of state during a graduation and promotion ceremony for agents of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), broadcast by the state channel VTV.

The Aragua Train has operated from Tocorón prison in Venezuela. Photo:EFE Share

The president – official candidate for the presidential elections on July 28 – He said that the country is making progress in the fight against criminal gangs and in the process of pacifying cities and towns, which makes Venezuela -he said- an “example in the world” in terms of citizen security.

“The times ahead for the people, for the police and for the security and peace of Venezuela are blessed times, miraculous times, better times, great times,” Maduro said.

On Friday, the Chavista leader warned criminal gangs that “either they leave the country or they will be neutralized” in order to have the “most excellent” citizen security in Latin America, although he also celebrated the extradition from Spain of a brother of Hector Guerrero -alias ‘Niño Guerrero’-, leader of the ‘Tren de Aragua’.

The Warrior Boy. Photo:Courtesy Share

That same day, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, indicated that the country requested the extradition of thirty criminals who are in prison in various countries, whose answers in this regard are unknown.

The official also reported the dismantling of 356 criminal gangs, without specifying the period during which these actions were carried out or the name of the criminal groups, apart from the ‘Tren de Aragua’.

The Aragua Train, a transnational criminal organization

The US government last week designated the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as a transnational criminal organization, which is infiltrating the United States.

The designation “underscores the growing threat posed to American communities,” U.S. Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

As a result of the Treasury Department’s sanction, All property or interests related to the Aragua Train within the US will be blocked and must be reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Born in a prison 150 kilometres from Caracas around 2012, the gang is regularly accused of orchestrating kidnappings, drug trafficking and controlling sections of the capital’s slums.

Colombian and U.S. authorities jointly announced rewards of up to US$12 million. Photo:Getty Images Share

The US Treasury said in its statement that the group exploits vulnerable migrant populations to generate revenue, engages in “a range of cross-border criminal activities” and abuses the US financial system.

Prior to its recent expansion into the US, countries including Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Chile had expressed concerns about the group’s operations.

The State Department also announced rewards totaling up to $12 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of three of its leaders. “for conspiring to engage in or attempting to engage in transnational organized crime.”

They are Hector Rusthenford Guerrero, alias “Niño Guerrero”, for whom they are offering up to 5 million dollars, Yohan José Romero, alias “Johan Petrica” ​​(four million), and Giovanny San Vicente, also known as “Giovanny”, “Viejo Viejo” or “El Viejo” (three million).