He President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, highlighted this Thursday the achievements of his crusade against gangs and announced a “frontal war” against corruption, which includes building a special jail for “white collar criminals”.

Bukele also announced that he will promote a legal reform to reduce the legislative seats from 84 to 60 and lower the number of municipalities in the country from 262 to 44, in a speech before Congress on completing his four-year term, in the midst of followers chanting “re-election, re-election.”

“Today we declare war against corruption,” said the president, after considering that It is an “endemic” evil that, “like the gangs, has tentacles at all levels of the Salvadoran State.”

“Just as we have fought the gangs frontally, with all the force of the State, with all the legal tools we have, without hesitating at any time, we will also start the frontal war against corruption,” the president said.

Bukele promised that “a prison” will also be built for “white-collar criminals,” just as he built a mega-prison for gang members.

“We will also build a prison for the corrupt. We will seize everything they have and make them return what they have stolen,” he promised.

To lock up gang members, Bukele built a mega-prison for 40,000 prisoners, the “largest prison in America”, with a severe confinement regime denounced by human rights organizations.

In his speech, the president highlighted the fight against gangs, launched 14 months ago, which, he said, now allows Salvadorans to have “more security in the streets.”

Under an emergency regime, which allows arrests without a warrant, almost 69,000 suspected gang members have been detained, of whom some 5,000 have been released, according to the government.

In this country, the corrupt spend all their time thinking about how to get more money out of the state coffers.

Bukele assured that the “war” against corruption will be at all levels, because it is committed by state officials in collusion with “private businessmen.”

“In this country, the corrupt spend all their time thinking about how to get more money out of the state coffers (…) and, beware, for the corrupt official to exist, there is also a corrupt businessman,” he said.

The president did not specify figures on corruption, although he assured that acts of corruption do not allow the State to allocate funds to social areas or other needs of the population.

Supporters of Nayib Bukele in the Congress of El Salvador.

Bukele announces reduction of municipalities

President Bukele also announced a “reorganization of the administrative political division” of the country, reducing the country’s municipalities from 262 to 44 and from 84 deputies in the Legislative Branch to 60.



“We are going to reduce the number of mayoralties in the country from 262 to 44 (…) the current municipalities will become municipalities that in turn will integrate these 44 mayoralties (…) that is, we will no longer have 262 mayors, only 44 with their respective municipal councils,” he said.

The president assured that “many mayors only dedicate themselves to stealing or see what personal benefit they get from people’s resources.”

Many mayors only engage in stealing or see what personal benefit they get from resources

He clarified, without giving further details, that with the reduction of municipalities “the identities of the municipalities will not disappear, they will continue to be converted into districts.”

Besides, Bukele proposed to Congress the reduction of 84 deputies to 60.

The president’s proposals have to be voted on in Congress and both, “I hope so, should be approved and underway before the 2024 general elections,” Bukele added.

El Salvador must hold the elections for the Presidency, Legislative Assembly, Mayors and Central American Parliament (Parlacen) in 2024.

