President #Musk

Since the elections that gave victory to Donald Trump, Elon Musk has become omnipresent and occupies an unusual paragovernmental position in the US and the rest of the world. The inseparable duo that he forms with the president-elect, whom he accompanies everywhere, is the one that seems to make joint decisions on all kinds of issues, as demonstrated this last week by the chaos and misgovernance that have shaken the negotiations of the agreement to finance the Government and avoid its closure. Kai Trump, one of Trump’s grandsons, posted on social media that Musk was “reaching uncle status” and is certainly the president’s new best friend. So much so that the focus has been shifting, little by little, from Trump to the technological billionaire, and the immediate consequence in this memory in which we live has been the proliferation of images generated by AI in which Musk is the American president of facto and Trump appears portrayed as his first lady, his puppet, his butler and even his pet.

Since Trump officially announced that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would jointly lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE, the first time an agency has been named after a meme about cryptocurrencies and a dog), the influence that Musk will have on any decision by Trump, and not only in the measures that involve cutting spending and that ultimately define the agenda of any government. The richest man in the world and owner of X is configured as an unpredictable external force that could influence everything that happens in 2025, and not only within the United States. His explicit support for the German far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the upcoming elections and his alleged conversations with Nigel Farage to finance his Reform UK party have raised alarm bells in Europe, also among traditional conservative parties competing for the vote. with the extreme right and who are aware of their demonstrated ability to influence events.