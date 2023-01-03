“Uncertainty is a budget of freedom; we talk, we disagree, we finally decide.”

Norma Pineapple

The ministers chose well and for various reasons. They did not choose a leading character to preside over the Supreme Court of Justice. Norma Pineapple has worked discreetly since his election to the Court in 2015. Yesterday, when his appointment was announced, he did not have an account in Twitter, although someone immediately created a fake one that began to fill with followers.

The new minister president comes from the judicial career. I applaud it. Although it is correct that some jurists come to the Court from other fields, such as academics, the growing predominance of jurists with no experience in the judicial branch in our country’s highest court is an error that has only served to politicize the court. It is unacceptable to have ministers whose only virtue is to be loyal to the chief executive.

It also seems positive to me that the minister president has shown in Court a independent and liberal trajectory where it really matters, in the votes, not in the speeches. The minister Pineapple voted in favor of stopping the militarization of public security, the recreational use of marijuana, the elimination of informal preventive detention, the unconstitutionality of the Electricity Industry Law and the decriminalization of abortion in Coahuila.

And what do I think of being a woman? I am pleased that the male monopoly in the presidency of the Court has ended, but I am not in favor of quotas for anyone. On the other hand, it seems commendable to me that Minister Piña had the merits to reach the presidency without special consideration for being a woman. She was the best option, in the opinion of her peers, regardless of her gender.

What’s next? Very difficult times for the Court. The president has promised not to attack the ministers, but already one, Eduardo Medina Mora, was forced to resign when a financial investigation against him was announced, which was withdrawn once the government obtained the resignation it sought. (When Medina Mora was appointed minister, I questioned his appointment because I considered that his main merit was his closeness to the then president, Enrique Peña Nieto.)

Despite his promise, however, the president has launched attacks against Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, although without naming him, for the “crime” of being the richest in the Court, without bothering to clarify whether the alleged fortune is correct. existed or not On several occasions, moreover, López Obrador has questioned the honesty of ministers who make decisions contrary to his wishes.

The truth is that the president wants an obedient Court and that is why he promoted, to degrees that fell into the most patent lack of ethics, the candidacy of Minister Yasmín Esquivel, despite the fact that there is already a virtual certainty that he plagiarized her thesis of degree and then lied several times to hide it. The fact that Minister Esquivel obtained two votes in the first round, one from her and the other presumably from Loretta Ortiz Ahlf, is a sign of the damage done to the Court by the presence of ministers who instead of seeking respect for the law They represent the government.

The ministers, however, acted with judgment and ethics yesterday when choosing an independent and liberal president. I hope that Minister President Piña has an excellent performance in our country’s highest court. We miss her. In a Mexico in which the government intends to send the institutions to hell, the fact that we have a Court that defends its autonomy, as it did yesterday, is a magnificent sign.

Politicization

If we want to see how the prosecution has become politicized, there is the decision of the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office that in just six days determined, against all evidence, that Édgar Ulises Báez Gutiérrez plagiarized Yasmín Esquivel’s thesis presented a year later. He didn’t even bother to take Baez’s statement.