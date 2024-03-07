A dispute on social networks between the Argentine President Javier Milei and a retiree who claims to have been his teacher, sparked a controversy in Argentina. The conflict arose after the teacher, identified as Teresa, publicly criticized the president after a speech she gave at her old school, the Cardinal Copello.

'Teresa', in an interview with 'LN+', stated that she was Milei and her sister Karina's teacher in fourth grade at the school located in Villa Devoto, Buenos Aires. However, Milei denied these claims through her social networks, calling her a “phony and a liar.”

The controversial statements

The woman, who identified herself as Teresa, stated that she was Milei's teacher and her sister Karina, who currently serves as general secretary of the presidency.

He expressed concern about the country's economic situation and asked that the president not apply more adjustments. “We hope the measures are good for everyone. I am retired and I am not very well, I'm hoping that retirement will improve us and that it won't put so much pressure on us with all the adjustments,” he declared.

In the same way, he clarified that he should not spend his retirement on medications but that he has “colleagues who are suffering a lot.”

“The teacher salary is very low, “I just have to come and ask for my papers at school because they also retired me badly.” He said that if he could tell the head of state anything it would be to move the country forward. “Because we are all already quite exhausted,” he stated.

Given this, Milei questioned the veracity of Teresa's statements, citing a message from the journalist Lucas Morando who pointed out that she was not the president's teacher. Later, he shared a statement from the Cardenal Copello school supporting his position.

“Unmasking a great lying fraud,” Milei exclaimed in capital letters and with a typo that was later corrected.

STATEMENT FROM THE SCHOOL THAT GIVES PROOF OF THE LIAR AND LIAR OF TEACHER TERESA WHO WAS NEVER MY TEACHER.

CAMERA STEAL FARRASER… pic.twitter.com/r6MEoqELh9 — Javier Milei (@JMilei) March 7, 2024

The president described Teresa as a “liar” and “camera stealer,” while she remembered Milei as an excellent student but somewhat restless. Despite the president's furious response, the teacher maintained her praise for the young Milei of that time.

The dispute has sparked an online debate about the veracity of the pair's claims, as well as the relationship between the politicians and their former teachers.

