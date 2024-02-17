The Montenegrin authorities hope to become the 28th member of the European Union in 2028. President Jakov Milatovich announced this on Saturday, February 17, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“There is a feeling of optimism, our agenda is ambitious, pro-European. Our goal is to bring the country into the EU by 2028 and become the 28th member of the union in 2028. Returning to the issue of the region, I think that the acceptance of Montenegro, as the smallest candidate country of all <...> a NATO member since 2017 <...> inspires complete optimism,” Milatovic said.

At the conference, he participated in the discussion “Focus on the Balkans” together with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski.

Montenegro received EU candidate status in 2010. At the end of January, Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said that Podgorica expects to become a member of the EU by 2028.

Earlier, on October 31, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, allowed Montenegro to join the European Union until 2030. According to her, Montenegro “must overcome the last mile.”

On October 17, in a conversation with Izvestia, Ekaterina Entina, a professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and head of the department of Black Sea-Mediterranean studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shared her opinion that only Montenegro has the greatest chance of joining the EU among the countries of the Western Balkans in the next five years.

Currently, five Western Balkan countries have EU candidate status: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro. The partially recognized state of Kosovo has applied to join the EU in December 2022.