It was October 2022. And for the second time in the history of the Italian Republic, a prime minister spoke about road safety in parliament. Giorgia Meloni did it and it hasn’t happened in the courtroom since the time of Matteo Renzi, when the new crime of road homicide was introduced. A key step? This: “Road accidents – Meloni said – are a subject that we will keep in mind. From this point of view, I don’t think we should make the regulatory framework heavier, but we need to implement the provisions in force and that the controls must be effective”. Then also emphasizing the need to “think about the topic of prevention. We feel committed to these issues”.

Since then, some time has passed, something has moved, with the proposals to amend the highway code and the tightening of the use of the mobile phone while driving. But there is still much to do. What and how? Meanwhile, as proposed by Asaps, an association of friends of the traffic police – that an aggravating circumstance be foreseen for road homicide, precisely for these motorists “addicted” to mobile phones, when they cause the death of one or more people.

And then a serious reform of the highway code would be needed, made up of faster administrative procedures, just think of the fact that the great news of the highway code announced by Salvini last June – hopefully – will become operational in October.

Furthermore, new technologies should be used more to sanction other violations such as wrong traffic or lack of insurance coverage, without however forgetting the heart of all the problems: we need more uniformed checks on the roads and more coordination between the state police and the police locals.

Without forgetting the issue of the necessary reform of the points driving licence. And here we leave the word to Asaps who explains the concept well: “Too many over 80s “drive” at night on the ring roads at 150 km/h, perhaps because the grandchildren were lucky enough to find their driving licenses and then managed to put the blame on the older”.

It will also be necessary to understand how we intend to get out of the now daily “battle” of all speed control instruments, given that 12 and a half years later we are awaiting a decree that regulates and puts order in a chaos of increasingly unfavorable sentences to road safety, with daily cancellations of hundreds of reports. For Asaps, “heavier” the regulatory framework with a few simple measures, would be a useful key to immediately reduce a trend that in recent months is causing the road “massacres” of the late ’90s to re-emerge.

The hope is that one year after President Meloni’s historic speech, something will really be done for road safety.