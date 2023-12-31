Crosetto: his words show us the way

«The end-of-year message from the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, underlines the need to strengthen our commitment to defend freedom, democratic principles and ensure a peaceful future. As always, his is a far-sighted message, which captures the delicacy of the international situation, tense and marred by profound crises and bloody conflicts.” This was stated by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, for whom «peace and diplomacy remain the main path, but peace and democracy, when necessary, must be defended, as the Ukrainian people proudly do. Italy, Europe and almost all countries support Ukraine and reject aggression and violence as a form of solution to current conflicts and crises.” “It is precisely for this reason – continues Crosetto – that we wish our country, Europe and the entire world a new year dedicated to solidarity, peace and mutual respect”. «It is important, almost a duty, to recognize the work and value of our soldiers, at home and abroad, as President Mattarella did in his speech. We support Israel's right to defend itself from the fury of terrorism, blind and cynical, but we are not insensitive to the requests of the Palestinian people, trying to alleviate their suffering, with our medical personnel present on our hospital ship.” “In this new year, We hope that the weapons will be silenced and that international efforts will be successful as we bring us closer to the end of hostilities. Peace, freedom, democracy are fundamental pillars of the Italian and European identity: we all must work to achieve and defend them.” «I thank President Mattarella for his message on behalf of the women and men of Defense. I hope that our commitment, the commitment of the Armed Forces, leads to a future in which democratic values, freedom and mutual respect are the foundations for the promotion of peace”, is Crosetto's conclusion.