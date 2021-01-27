The President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will take his time to try to resolve the open political crisis with the resignation last Tuesday of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The head of state met this Wednesday with the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, the first interlocutors of the round of consultations that will continue during the day this Thursday and Friday, meeting with the representatives of the parties.

On paper, the most likely scenario to unblock the current political crisis in Italy would be for Mattarella to entrust Conte with the formation of a new Executive, for which the former prime minister would have to add new support that would allow him to shore up the government alliance. To do this, the president must convince Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, the small centrist party whose withdrawal from the coalition ended up leading to the fall of the government. It will not be easy for Mattarella to get it.

Teresa Bellanova, one of the leading figures of Italia Viva, opened the door to possible support for an Executive that is not led by Conte, something that the current three coalition partners seem unwilling to accept: the 5-Star Movement (M5E), the Democratic Party and Free and Equal. Bellanova even cited Luigi Di Maio, the former M5E leader, as a possible prime minister. «They get my name to try to put me against Conte. But they know very well that I work with them, with the utmost loyalty, to find a solution to this inexplicable crisis, ”Di Maio replied.

Despite the uncertainty about how the political situation may evolve, which will probably not clear up at least until next week, investors are relatively calm for the moment. The risk premium closed yesterday at 118 points, only five points more than a week ago.