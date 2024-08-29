Imperia – The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will visit Imperia on September 12th for the official inauguration ceremony of the Cavour theater, at the end of the restoration and philological recovery works that have affected the nineteenth-century structure. The visit is also part of the celebrations for the centenary of the city and its Province of Imperia.

The President will be welcomed upon his arrival in Piazza Roma, near the ancient building of the Province of Porto Maurizio, by a delegation of pupils from the city’s elementary schools and will reach the Cavour theatre after a short walk in the centre.

During the ceremony, which will begin at 12:30, the Orchestra and Chorus of the Opera Carlo Felice of Genoa will perform the national anthem, the “Coro a bocca chiusa” from Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini, on the centenary of the author’s death, and “Va’ Pensiero” from Nabucco by Giuseppe Verdi. The celebratory film made for the city’s centenary by Ellis Van Jason, an internationally renowned Swiss drone operator who can boast collaborations with the most important streaming platforms in the world and major car manufacturers, will also be screened using the new cinema system with which the Theater has been equipped.

The celebratory speech will be held by Corrado Bologna, professor of Romance philology at the Faculty of Letters and Philosophy of the University La Sapienza of Rome, tied to the Imperia area by family roots.

For security reasons, access to the theater will be allowed only to people identified according to the protocol of the ceremony and with a nominal ticket. To ensure maximum participation and diffusion of the prestigious event, two large screens will be set up outside the theater on which the live broadcast of the ceremony will be broadcast.

The municipal administration, given the importance of the day, will set up the main city streets, also in collaboration with commercial establishments, in order to show the local community’s welcome to the Head of State.

“With this visit, the President of the Republic demonstrates, once again, his sincere closeness to the citizens of the entire national territory, including a Province like ours on the borders of Italy. I thank him for having accepted our invitation and for honoring us with his presence on such a significant occasion for the community of Imperia, such as the centenary of the city and the Province of Imperia. The Cavour theater can also boast a deep connection with national history, not only for the reasons and the historical period in which it was built, at the height of the enthusiasm of the Risorgimento, but also for the splendid canvas inside on “The Glories of Italy”, painted after the Unification and depicting the historical figures who have brought prestige to our country. The City of Imperia is preparing to best welcome the head of state, for a day that will remain etched in the collective memory for a long time”, declared Mayor Claudio Scajola.