It is actually strange that we refer to all F1 races with the French term Grand Prix, while France no longer even has its own Grand Prix. It seems that the term ‘Grand Prix’ was first used in the French town of Pau. Anyway, if it is up to President Macron, there will be another French GP.

For that, the president does not look at permanent circuits like Magny-Cours or Paul Ricard. Historical places such as Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon-Prenois and Reims can also forget about it. Macron is in talks with the mayor of Nice for a race on a street circuit, it is reported Motorsport.com. Would Macron know that an F1 race is already being held in Monaco twenty kilometers away?

The president of the French motorsport association FFSA, together with the mayor of Nice, may investigate whether a Grand Prix in the streets of the coastal town is possible. The two will look at possible locations for the race, what the contribution is to the local economy, the impact on the environment and what the GP contributes to the development of the country. Last year, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali already hinted at a possible race in Nice. So now it is actually being worked on.

The history of the French GP

Incidentally, before the creation of F1, racing was already taking place on a street circuit in Nice. And from 1950 to 2008, F1 raced in France every year. After ten years, F1 returned in 2018, but after four editions it was already enough for the GP of France. The last two editions of the French GP were won by our Max Verstappen.