President Luiz Inácio Lula Silva will make a statement on radio and television this Sunday night (24). The speech will be broadcast at 8:30 pm. In the traditional Christmas address, Lula will take stock of the government's actions throughout 2023.

In a message on social media last Friday (22), Lula said that 2023 was about recovering the country and 2024 will be about more work to improve people's lives.

According to the Palácio do Planalto, the president going to spend Christmas with family at Palácio da Alvorada, official residence. After Christmas, the president must rest for a few more days. So far, it has not been announced whether the president will travel during the end of year festivities.

In previous terms, Lula used to spend New Year's Eve at the Aratu Naval Base, near Salvador, Bahia. The site has access controlled by the Navy. He already stayed at the unit this year, during the Corpus Christi holiday, in June.