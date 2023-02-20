Through social networks, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced that he will go to São Paulo to see up close the damage caused by the rains on the north coast of the state. “Tomorrow I will go to São Paulo to visit the region and monitor the efforts to face this tragedy,” said the president.

Lula said that he spoke with the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, with the governor of São Paulo Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas and with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto about the situation.

According to the Civil Defense of São Paulo, three of the four cities on the north coast of São Paulo had, in the last 24 hours, the volume of rain expected for the entire month of February. In São Sebastião, the volume in the last 24 hours was double the expected average for the month.