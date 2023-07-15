The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, receives the former Uruguayan president José Mujica at the Planalto palace in Brasilia. Andre Borges (EFE)

Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 77, maintains an intense courtship with some of the parties most famous for offering parliamentary support in exchange for positions with juicy budgets. It is in this context that, after a soap opera of comings and goings that has lasted 40 days, Lula has appointed Celso Sabino Minister of Tourism this Friday, replacing Daniela Carneiro, an evangelical married to a powerful mayor of the metropolitan area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. janeiro. The president, who does not have a parliamentary majority, seeks to broaden his support base in Congress in order to carry out his plans.

Lula loses with this change one of the 11 ministers of the Cabinet of 37 portfolios with which he started the mandate. The outgoing Carneiro has fallen because she left the party with which she became minister. Precisely in the first days of her in office, she survived the open crisis due to her relationship with politicians linked to paramilitary groups. This is the second ministerial replacement of the Government in six months. The previous one was the dismissal of the only military minister due to loss of confidence.

Lula has resisted making the replacement official for so many weeks that the confirmation of the decision, via decree in the Diario de la Unión, has gone unnoticed in the local press. It was something that had been done a long time ago, the only thing missing was the signature of the head of state.

But this relief illustrates the weak situation in which the president is, who won by the minimum at the head of a broad alliance to save democracy and since he began to govern he has been making efforts to expand it. Despite the pressure, Lula makes it clear that he sets the pace. And while political Brazil followed minute by minute the slow motion fall of a minister and the arrival of her replacement, the president relaunches some of his most successful policies and meets with leaders. foreigners at home or away. These days, it launches a program so that the poorest among the 78% of indebted Brazilians can negotiate with the banks and remove their name from the list of defaulters, it eliminates the subsidies to the civic-military schools created by Jair Bolsonaro or promotes the national program of vaccinations before flying to Brussels on Saturday to participate in an EU-Celac summit.

The so-called parties of center They are the candidates courted by the Executive. That great center is a constellation of acronyms sewn together by mere interests —no ideology, but always leaning towards conservatism— and with an extraordinary survival instinct. Always attentive to offer the votes of their parliamentarians and then collect the bill. Many of the deputies included in that amorphous group voted last week in favor of the tax reform and now want their share in the form of ministries with power and budget. They trust that the Tourism portfolio is only the first advance payment. According to the Brazilian press, they even dream of one of the jewels in the crown, the Ministry of Social Development, whose flagship program is Bolsa Família, the best electoral brand of the Workers’ Party.

The parties of center They are the ones who dropped Dilma Rousseff, and the ones who prevented the countless impeachment petitions against Jair Bolsonaro from even being debated in Congress.

