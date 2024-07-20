Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 17:52

Former Mayor of São Paulo and current Finance Minister Fernando Haddad participated this Saturday, the 20th, in the party convention that officially announced Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) as the candidate for mayor of the capital of São Paulo. Seen as an important campaigner for Boulos, Haddad stated that the federal deputy has “a historic task” to accomplish, because all Brazilians will be watching the race. “All Brazilians will be watching the race here, because it says a lot about what Brazilians want for the country,” stated Haddad, in a clear message about the 2026 elections.

During his speech, Haddad mentioned several achievements of the federal government and reiterated that the PT administration has been working to help the poor, “who were not receiving their rights,” and to reevaluate the large accumulations of wealth of those who were not contributing to public funds. “President Lula put the poor back in the budget and the rich back in the income tax,” the minister stated. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will also be participating in the event.

According to the minister, together with his vice-mayor candidate, former mayor Marta Suplicy (PT), Boulos will have the task of “bringing the best of the federal government to São Paulo, and bringing back a progressive government to the city of São Paulo”.

Marta Suplicy also spoke at the event, praising the image of her new ally, someone she said had “sensitivity” and “agility”. The candidate also stated that the ticket would have the president’s support “at all times”. Boulos, Lula and Marta walked onto the stage hand in hand to open the event.

Highlighting the role of women, the former mayor also promised again that, if the ticket is successful, Boulos’ team of secretaries will be 50% men and 50% women.