Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 18:44

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lamented the death of the indigenous leader of the Las Casas Land, Tuíre Kayapó, who passed away this Saturday, the 10th. According to Lula, Tuíre is a “reference” in the defense of the original peoples of Brazil.

“Today we lost the leader Tuíre Kayapó, a reference in the defense of the indigenous peoples of our country. Solidarity with Tuíre’s family and friends,” wrote the head of the Executive on X, the former Twitter account, this afternoon.

Tuíre, who was battling cervical cancer, died on the morning of Saturday, the 10th, in Pará. Recently, the indigenous leader was involved in the fight for the temporal landmark, a thesis according to which only indigenous lands occupied before October 5, 1988, when the Constitution was enacted, could be demarcated.

On Friday, the 9th, Lula said he will sign “as many decrees as necessary” to demarcate indigenous land and legalize quilombola areas. The statement was made during the inauguration of the Florianópolis Ring Road, in Santa Catarina.

“We hope to resolve this issue of the time frame soon so that we can demarcate the lands. I want to tell the quilombolas that we will legalize the quilombola territories. INCRA is authorized to legalize them. And when it is ready, I will sign as many decrees as necessary,” said the President of the Republic.